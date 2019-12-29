Kartik Aaryan Adresses Break Up Rumours With Sara Ali Khan: "I'm Not The Only One..."

Dating rumours around Karik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan began doing rounds ever since Sara confessed on National Television that she would love to date him. The speculations were further fueled as the duo signed Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to his 2009 hit, Love Aaj Kal. The sequel is being tentatively titled Aaj Kal.

However, trouble in paradise soon began after reports started doing the rounds about Sara being affected by Kartik’s growing closeness with PPAW co-star Ananya Panday. And now, it is being said that Kartik and Sara are no longer a couple.

But we now hear from the horse’s mouth directly as to what is happening in his personal life after a rather professionally successful 2019. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan has been quoted saying, “I have never spoken about my personal life as I don’t like to. More importantly, I am not the only one involved, there’s someone else as well. So, it’s better ki main chup hi rahun. I can just say that I am in a happy phase in all aspects of life – personally and professionally.”

Further speaking about shooting for Aaj Kal, Kartik said, “I am very excited about Imtiaz [Ali] sir’s next, which comes out on Valentine’s Day. That has been one experience I’ll always cherish.”

The actor is currently basking in the success of his last outing, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!