Karanvir Bohra’s Wife Teejay Sidhu’s Emotional Note On Kushal Punjabi’s Suicide: “You Loved Being A Dad…”

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai, late Thursday night. The news came in as a shock to his dear friends like Karan Patel, Kushal Tandon, Hazel Keech, Ekta Kapoor amongst others who felt they failed and lost him to Depression. Now, Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu has penned an emotional note and expressed her grief.

Teejay took to her Instagram to share a string of photographs featuring Kushal Punjabi. While the first witnessed him holding his baby boy, Kian, in his arms, the other saw him all smiles with Karanvir Bohra. While the pictures got us teary-eyed, the caption got us more emotional as she wrote, “There is a cycle that we follow – some souls have to leave the earth so new ones can come. But it shakes you and leaves you numb when a soul leaves before its time.”

Her post further read, “When a friend goes like this, you wonder if being more connected could have saved them. But when you ARE regularly in touch, it’s confusing. You wonder what could have gone so wrong for this to happen? Why didn’t they say anything? Reach out? There will be a hundred questions, none that we have answers to.

Dearest @itsme_kushalpunjabi, this is so heartbreaking. You were always so warm, wonderful, vibrant. Our children played together, you always told us how much you loved being a #Dad. Never saw this coming! I wish you’d have said something, anything. You were always so positive. You will be so missed, dear friend. Prayers/strength to your family, especially your sweet little boy. We love you always #Kushlani.”

Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra was the first one to break the news through his Instagram post. The funeral was held yesterday and family members along with celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Drashti Dhami, Kubbra Sait amongst others attended his last rites.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!