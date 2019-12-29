Amidst Break Up Rumours With Kartik Aaryan, BFF Sunny Singh Reveals He Finds Sara Ali Khan ‘Attractive’

Ujda Chaman actor Sunny Singh says he finds actresses Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani very beautiful and attractive.

“Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani are very beautiful and attractive,” said Sunny, when asked which actresses he particularly found appealing.

Incidentally, Sara was earlier linked to Sunny’s frequent co-star and friend Kartik Aaryan. They never confirmed their relationship status. And now as the coast looks clear, Sunny was asked if he would like to ask out Sara, he said: “I am a very shy person, so I won’t be able to approach her as others have.”

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh share a close bond after having worked in Sonu K Titu Ki Sweety. The Luv Ranjan venture went on to become a roaring box office success.

On the film front, Sunny will be soon seen in Jai Mummy Di. Sara, on the other hand, will romance Kartik in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film, which is a sequel to his 2009 superhit film that featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

