Release Of Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s Next FINALISED: Reports

Fans are eager to hear an official announcement of their favourite superstar, Shah Rukh Khan’s next. The actor has taken a long break ever since his last Zero turned out to be a disappointment, but the good thing is that the actor is finally contemplating on the kind of project he wants to sign next. The contenders as per reports remain directors Atlee Kumar, Aashiq Abu and Rajkumar Hirani and looks like the release of the latter has been finalised!

Yes, you heard it right! If reports are to be believed, while Shah Rukh Khan has signed his next with Aashiq Abu, he’s sent the Atlee Kumar’s script for re-writing and in the meanwhile, will be going forward with Hirani’s film before the others. The makers have narrowed down to a release in 2021, which means an announcement may be on the cards anytime soon.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “The talks about his project began earlier this year. Shah Rukh Khan has okayed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s next. This seems to be a huge project and sets will be mounted by April or May 2020. Following this, the makers are looking for 2021 release for the film. As of now, the cast and subject of the film is kept under wraps.”

While other details regarding the genre of the movie or co-stars still remains under wrap, the fact that an SRK movie is finally coming, has us most excited for!

Meanwhile, recently it was revealed that Shah Rukh Khan takes way more time to get ready than his wife Gauri Khan. This candid confession came from none other than Gauri herself.

“I take five minutes and he (SRK) takes 5 hours,” said Gauri, adding that SRK has a big room only full of wardrobes.

To which, Shah Rukh replied: “I wear the same clothes everywhere. I wear the black suit, so you got to have a difference in black suit everytime you wear.”

