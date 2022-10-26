Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, had an eventful Diwali this year with her family and her social media pictures cement the same.

Kareena took to her Instagram to share festive pictures of her family. Her two sons – Taimur and Jeh can be seen in the pictures along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. In one of the pictures, while everyone looks decked up in Indian ethnic wear, the couple’s second son Jeh can be seen throwing tantrums as he lies on the floor.

Captioning the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “This is Us From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends.. Stay Blessed.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dressed in a gorgeous red outfit while the boys of her life were dressed in matching black kurta and white pyjama outfits.

The last picture featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youngest son Jeh’s tantrum drew the most attention from the fans and the film fraternity. Saif Ali Khan‘s sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Wishing u love light n luck …getting #jehjaan to pose!! Happy Diwali.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Zahan Kapoor added, “The last image is just tooooo good.”

