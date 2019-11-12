Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Delicious Makki Ki Roti & Sarson Ka Saag Amid Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot In Punjab, See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a big-time foodie and it is known to all. Although the actress sweats it out almost regularly in the gym, she has always expressed her love for healthy and tasty food.

Kareena’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a pic of Bebo in which she is enjoying the meal of sarso ka saag, makki ki roti with butter. The actress is currently in Punjab shooting for the film Laal Singh Chaddha. And how can you resist good Punjabi food when you are in the state?

Rujuta captioned the pic, “The joy of eating desi -Every region has its own tradition of celebrating its seasonal produce using timeless, heritage recipes. And I strongly believe that one should follow a diet that respects that versus that which makes you feel like you have ‘cheated’ if you eat a seasonal delicacy.”

Her caption further mentioned, “Changing the roti, sabzi and the accompaniments as the season changes, is something that we must cherish. Nutrition societies across the globe are trying to adopt this practice from ancient cultures. And on our part, we must ensure that this timeless practice is not forgotten and lost in the process of eating only meat or only soup-salad or not eating at all.

Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag.

P.S- – Makhan-roti-saag coz right now #kareenakapoorkhan is in Punjab.

– This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach. Eat as per your hunger, not as per a fixed measure.

– Mein apni favourite hu is not just a dialogue, it’s a way of life that encourages you to eat all that is nice. #winterfood #saag #punjab”

Check out the picture below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Coming to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!