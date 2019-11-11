Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan In A Turban & Beard Is Unrecognisable In These Photos

Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming drama titled ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘. The superstar is shooting for the film in Punjab. A few days ago, Aamir shared the first motion poster of the film which received a great response from the audience.

Yesterday, a few pics of Aamir Khan from the sets were viral on the internet. The actor has donned a Punjabi look with a turban and a long beard and looks unrecognisable. Dressed in a purple checkered shirt and high waist pants, in the photo, Khan is on his way to the sets. In another photo, the Taare Zameen Par actor has a bright smile on his face.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan. The film is an adaptation of Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump which stars Tom Hanks.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, regarding this film, Aamir was asked if he thinks the audience easily relate with the sensitive characters he plays or if there is a risk. He answered, “I think so. This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straight away.”

