FRIENDS Season 10, Episode 19: The One Where Rachel AKA Jennifer Aniston Is Officially Recognised As An Icon – WATCH

Jennifer Aniston received People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards 2019 and we can’t stop gushing over the iconic speech that she gave at the awards today. She mentioned the cast of Friends, her iconic Rachel hairstyle and a lot more.

She recently made her debut on Instagram and broke all the records by getting a million followers in just a few hours. Today she was introduced by her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler and she started her speech by thanking him and said, “ If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an ‘iconic’ show with an ‘iconic’ cast and [with] an ‘iconic’ haircut.”

She further added, “Friends was truly a gift of a lifetime, and I wouldn’t be standing here without that amazing show, without those five other amazing actors, and without an audience that stuck with us for a decade …and through streaming services now.” Check out her speech here:

Looking at the video, we could assure that Jen’s heart was full of gratitude and a little emotional. She then joked that Friends would be coming to “a watch near you” soon. She concluded her speech by saying, “I love you guys. So, thank you for sticking by me!”

Video courtesy: E!News

