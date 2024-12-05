Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have undoubtedly set major sibling goals together, and their love for each other is evident in their social media posts and public appearances. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan once shared how similar cousin Ranbir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan are. Read on.

In a conversation with Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia on ‘The Ranveer Show, ’ Kareena Kapoor admired her family. The actress shared that she and Ranbir are very similar because he also has an attitude and confidence, an air that sets him apart from the rest of the industry. Bebo then described Ranbir as a ‘deadly combination’ of his father, late Rishi Kapoor, and mother, Neetu Singh. Expressing her admiration for her cousin and his charisma and talent, she said, “I genuinely think there’s no one like Ranbir Kapoor.”

The actress further revealed how Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share similar personalities. “I find that Ranbir and Saif are also very similar and extremely kind and have very kind eyes. Even Ranbir’s eyes are also very kind.

Also, I think he’s a very no-nonsense person. I think if he likes you, he likes you. If he doesn’t like you, he’s the kind of person who, you know, doesn’t make too much of an effort. What you see is what you get. Extremely loving and also very charming. That’s why he has the entire nation dancing to his tunes. So I think he’s also very unique”, she said.

Despite being public figures, Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prefer low-key presence on social media. The affection of Kapoor cousins, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, is loved by their fans. This younger generation of the Kapoor family is the epitome of talent.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Yet Again Defends ‘Guys Like Kabir Singh’ & Asserts, “Girls Fall In Love With Such…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News