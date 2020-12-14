While coronavirus pandemic ruined many couple’s wedding plans, some still managed to get hitched with limited guests. Among them were showbiz members such as Neha Kakkar, Kajal Aggarwal, Niharika Konidela and Punit J Pathak. Now the latest member to make it to the list are writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma.

Even though they haven’t married yet, the couple has gotten engaged in a private ceremony. Reportedly, the two have been dating for a year now and are planning to get married soon. Scroll down to know more details about them.

Kanika Dhillon is well-known for writing films such as Manmarziyan, Kedarnath, Guilty, etc. While Himanshu Sharma is a National Award-winning writer and has penned for some of the much loved films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa.

Confirming the news about their engagement, Kanika and Himanshu said to Pinkvilla, “After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead.”

While the engagement was a private affair, Kanika Dhillon appeared in a yellow suit while Himanshu complemented her with his sky blue coloured kurta, cream-coloured jacket and white pyjama. She also took to Instagram and shared pictures from their engagement ceremony.

Take a look at the picture below:

On the work front, Himanshu Sharma is currently working on Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. While his fiance Kanika is writing Raj Kumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial venture starring Shah Rukh Khan. She has also worked on Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, which is gearing up for release.

