Kanika Dhillon, the ace writer who has solidified women’s representation in Hindi cinema with her writing, has been recently blessed with a baby boy. She took to social media to introduce her baby Veer.

Kanika shared the news with her radiant pictures of her husband Himanshu Sharma, Veer and herself with a heartwarming message, she wrote, “In gratitude , with our hearts full – Wishing love,light n happiness to all our lovelies! ??#mylife #myboys #mylove … #veerdhillonsharma”

Kanika Dhillon also shared a few throwback pictures from mommy-to-be days where she looked ethereal. Talking about embarking on a new journey of motherhood, the writer said, “Veer has made me realise that life can be unbelievably beautiful. It is a momentous time for Himanshu and me as we share our happiness with our well wishers.”

Check out the pictures shared by Kanika Dhillon below:

“We wanted to introduce our baby boy to our Instagram family on an auspicious occasion, and Diwali seemed just right”, she added.

Kanika has penned some pathbreaking stories like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and the most recent ‘Rashmi Rocket’. Her next in line is the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The film co – written by Kanika and Himanshu, will be directed by Himanshu’s long-time collaborator, Aanand L. Rai, and is slated for a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

