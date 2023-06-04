Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, has shared a video of her dance rehearsal session.

The Padma Shri awardee took to the story section of her Instagram on Sunday and shared the video of her practise with her guru. Kangana wrote on the video: “Morning dance routine with Guruji @rajendrachaturvedi.”

In the video, Kangana Ranaut is seen donning a white suit. She also wore ghungroos as she did Kathak’s steps on the beats of Tabla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be soon seen essaying the role of the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film ‘Emergency‘ which marks her first solo directorial. She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The actress also has ‘Chandramukhi 2’ in the pipeline.

