A film that has continued to remain special for the last 10 years is Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu. The romantic-comedy that stars Kangana as Tanu and Madhavan as Manu is an epic love story that was helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film has completed a milestone of 10 years today and on the occasion, Kangana has expressed her gratitude to the director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma for coming to her with the franchise.

In a series of tweets, Kangana has also shared how the film helped change her career path and led her to become the only star to do comedy after the late legendary star Sridevi.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana retweeted a fan tweet featuring her character image as Tanu. Sharing it, Kangana wrote that before Tanu Weds Manu, she was stuck in doing edgy roles and after the film happened, she got to do comedy. She further added that she worked on her comic timing with Queen and second part of Tanu Weds Manu as Datto and ultimately became the only star to do comedy after legendary star Sridevi. She further expressed her thanks to the director and writer and recalled how ‘struggling makers’ came to her and she thought that she would make their careers.’ Instead, she claimed that they made hers.

Sharing her thoughts on the completion of a decade of the rom-com, Kangana wrote, “I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry into mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu.”

She further thanked director Aanand L Rai and the writer Himanshu Sharma and wrote, “Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you.”

