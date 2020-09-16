Kangana Ranaut & Kunal Kamra Get Into A Twitter Fight!

Actress Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra locked horns on Twitter on Wednesday after the comedian took a dig at her and compared her with Indian yogi Sadhguru.

Earlier in the day, Kangana had called show business “absolutely intoxicating” and that the “make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion”.

Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion… pic.twitter.com/sVDGUemaDA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Kunal retweeted it and wrote: “Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV.”

Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV https://t.co/JDrQVKJYt4 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

The actress then retweeted Kamra’s tweet and wrote: “These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT.”

These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect ,spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT 🙂 https://t.co/gSz5ftXZoc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Following which, he wondered how a “strong women like you can have Y – security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms”.

I am wondering how a strong women like you can have Y – security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/nxoyBh7YVI — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

Kangana, who was provided Y-plus security by the Central government this month, then wrote: “In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy ‘The protector’ and ‘The protected’. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation.”

In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy ‘The protector’ and ‘ The protected’. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation 🙂 https://t.co/0ul1IUmDgV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Kangana is now in her hometown Manali following the rising tension in her relationship with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Announces Laxmmi Bomb For Diwali, But What’s Up With Sooryavanshi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube