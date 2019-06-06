Kangana Ranaut Is Unhappy With Her Scenes In Mental Hai Kya & Wants To Reshoot Them?

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer upcoming film Mental Hai Kya is struggling with back to back problems. Earlier the film was in controversy for its clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. The clash was averted as HR requested Super 30 producers to change the release date of their film but now MHK has found itself in new trouble.

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut is not happy with the way some of her scenes have turned out in the film and wants to reshoot them.

A source has been quoted as saying by Asian Age, “After Kangana saw the footage, she was not happy with the way her role had shaped up. She also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao stole many of the scenes. Kangana wanted those scenes to be re-shot.”

However, the director of Mental Hai Kya, Prakash Kovelamudi has denied the reports. Talking to Hindustan Times he said, “We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it’s been an incredible journey. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue.”

Earlier talking about Mental Hai Kya getting a solo release and the clash with Super 30 being averted, Kangana said that she is glad. “I don’t know why he wrote this sob story, but I am glad ‘Mental Hai Kya‘ is getting a solo release. I salute my producer Ekta Kapoor for making her way in this male-dominated industry. It’s not easy to do what she does…. I applaud her courage and power,” Kangana had said pointing out at Hrithik’s tweet regarding postponing his film.

Hrithik had posted a statement on Twitter which read as, “I have decided to shift the release date of my film ‘Super 30‘ in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause. Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible.”

Mental Hai Kya is slated to release on July 26 and Super 30 will release two weeks before i.e. July 12.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!