Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’ BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is finally in the headlines this time for all the positive reasons. After a hiatus, the trailer is out today, Vikas Bahl has received the clean chit and is back as director, and the team is garnering praises for their creativity. Could anything get better? Because better late than never!

Now, Super 30 is making to our in-house section ‘How’s The Hype?’. Here, we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that the movie’s trailer, posters, songs will garner and examine whether it ends up as a blockbuster or a lacklustre!

Talking about the posters, both the ones posted yesterday and day before signifies a lot of strength, happiness, empowerment within the kids whom Anand Kumar played by Hrithik provides coaching (for IIT-JEE). Keeping in the mind the theme, the background has mathematic formulas, which is quite creative!

Check out the posters below:

Super 30 is based on the real-life story of mathematics genius Anand Kumar who coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE in Bihar every year.

Anand is portrayed by Hrithik in the movie, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Rate the hype for Super 30 below and help us know whether you feel the posters are a blockbuster or a lacklustre?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!