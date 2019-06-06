Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with a very special Salman Khan video. Before all the explosive best entry scenes of Salman, there was this one from his first film Biwi Ho To Aisi.

#ThrowbackThursday
#ThrowbackThursday: Before All The ‘Explosive’ Entry Scenes Of Salman Khan, There Was THIS!

We see Salman Khan in his trademarked freestyle dance. Hence proved, it’s not a recent trait of Salman to dance in such a way, it’s there since years.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Monday with an inspiring #MondayMotivation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here