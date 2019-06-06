Bharat Box Office Day 1: 42.30 Crores VS BEST Openers Of Salman Khan!

Bharat took a Blockbuster start at the Box Office and earned 42.30 crores on its 1st day. The opening collections were by far the highest of 2019 and also the highest of Salman Khan.

Salman’s last highest opening film was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which released on Diwali 2015. No film of Salman in the last 4 years could beat the opening of PRDP and now finally Bharat has done it.

Let’s have a look at the top openers of Salman Khan including the latest entry of Bharat:

1. Bharat: The film earned 42.30 crores on its first day. While it is the highest opener of Salman Khan, it’s only behind Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year.

2. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Starring Salman Khan in a double role and Sonam Kapoor opposite him, the film released with a huge buzz in 2015 and collected 40.35 crores.

3. Sultan: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar first came together with Sultan and it was monstrous Hit at the Box Office. The film collected 36.54 crores net on its opening day and entered the 300 crore club.

4. Tiger Zinda Hai: The Christmas 2017 release received a huge response from the public. The film got an opening of 34.10 crores net and is his highest grosser ever.

5. Ek Tha Tiger: The Kabir Khan film released back in 2012 and was one of the top openers of that time. ETT brought Salman and Katrina together for the first time in an action film and got an opening of 32.92 crores.

