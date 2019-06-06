VIRAL: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Hide Their Faces As They Make Their Way To Dargah!

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the Town since a while now, and the reason is just not limited to their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal 2, but also because rumours of them dating are rife. Recently, pictures of them holding hand in a car were viral too. Now, a selfie is storming the internet where the duo has hidden their faces as they’re spotted outside a dargah.

The picture showcases both Sara & Kartik standing in the middle of the road, amidst the crowd as one can see Dargah in the background. Of course, being a star comes with its own pros and cons, and this clearly is one of them where they need to hide their identity to appear in public places. The duo must have gone there to seek blessings on the occasion of Eid, for their upcoming movie.

Check out the picture here:

Actor Saif Ali Khan says he is very excited that his daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan is working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for the upcoming film “Love Aaj Kal 2”.

“It’s a lovely movie and I’m very excited in particular that Sara is working with Imtiaz Ali. I wish both the young stars — Sara and Kartik Aaryan the best,” Saif said in a statement.

There were reports that Saif, who was in the first instalment of “Love Aaj Kal“, will be seen playing the role of Kartik’s father in the sequel.

Saif said: “I’d honestly want to play every role provided it’s interesting enough and if the time permitted it. Though Imtiaz was very kind to offer me a part in the sequel of ‘Love Aaj Kal‘, I haven’t signed the film contrary to the rumours.”

