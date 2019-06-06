BREAKING: Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah Release Date OUT!

Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt’s union with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the upcoming romantic drama, Inshallah, is the most anticipated thing for every Bollywood lover! While we already can’t wait for the movie to hit the theatres, it’s the little details that each and every fan is craving for! Now, the official release date of the movie is out and no, WE CAN’T KEEP CALM!

As per official reports coming in, the movie is slated for an Eid, 2020 release and while, the entire country is going ga ga over Bharat, looks like another celebration is already on the cards! How excited are y’all?

Recently, there were also reports that this Sallu Bhai starrer was clashing with Sooryavanshi, however, Katrina Kaif, who’s playing the lead actress in the Akshay Kumar starrer rubbished all rumours as she said, “Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the workplace. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi,” Katrina told DNA in an interview.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is going to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and superstar Salman Khan for “Inshallah” feels the epic romance drama will be quite a magical journey.

She was interacting with the media at Zee Cine Awards 2019 on Tuesday here, when the “Raazi” actress said: “The announcement has been out today and the way I mentioned in my tweet that it’s a big dream come true to work with Sanjay sir and Salman.

“They are like a magical combination together. I can’t wait to get on the journey. It’s going to be quite magical.”

Alia joined Salman in Bhansali’s upcoming epic romance drama “Inshallah“, which will also mark Salman-Bhansali reunion after 19 years since “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam“.

