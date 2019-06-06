Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Yet Again SLAMS Karan Johar; This Time For Doing Salman Khan’s “Chaploosi”

Kangana Ranaut & sister Rangoli Chandel are almost every day making it to the headlines because of the bold statements they make against Bollywood’s top actors/ filmmakers. After Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 banter that took place recently, Rangoli has now slammed the film industry for fawning over Salman Khan by going all praises for his movie Bharat, and has called Karan Johar, leader of the pack.

Rangoli took to her Twitter handle last night and wrote, “Bolly industry Salman Khan ki chaploosi mein jut chuki hai, KJO is leading the chaploosi pack, humko bhi seekhna hai yaar peeche se chugali aur saamne chaapalusi yeh kaise hota hai”

(Bollywood Industry has come together to flatter Salman Khan, and KJo is leading the pack. We also want to learn how to bitch behind the back and fawn in front of their them)

Check out her tweet here:

Bolly industry Salman Khan ki chaploosi mein jut chuki hai, KJO is leading the chaploosi pack, humko bhi seekhna hai yaar peeche se chugali aur saamne chaapalusi yeh kaise hota hai 🤓 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 5, 2019

This seems to have been posted in reference to Salman’s movie, Bharat, which hit the theatre screens yesterday. A special screening was held a day before which was attended by various celebrities starting from the team – Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Ali Abbas Zafar, Nora Fatehi to other B’Town members like Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Daisy Shah, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently prepping up for her upcoming movie, Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in lead.

Recently, Kangana had said she is glad that Mental Hai Kya will get a solo release on July 26 after Hrithik Roshan decided to shift the release of his Super 30 to avert a “media circus”.

Hrithik on Thursday issued a statement, saying he took the decision “so as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus”.

“I have decided to shift the release date of my film ‘Super 30‘ in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause,” Hrithik said in the statement posted on Twitter.

“Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible,” added the actor, who has had a personal clash with Kangana in the past.

Soon after, Kangana issued a statement commenting on “Hrithik’s sympathy playing games”.

