Bharat Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Salman Khan’s Craze Is Viral Across The Country!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Eid release Bharat hit the cinemas on Wednesday and took a crackling start. The film recorded bumper occupancies despite being released on 4700 screens in India and earned 42.30 crores at the Box Office.

Now on Thursday, which is a normal working day, the film is likely to see some drop. Bharat is coming out of the Eid holiday benefit, so even a 30-35% decline in the collections will be a pretty good result.

Let’s have a look at how the film has started on Thursday as we go through the morning occupancies.

Mumbai

The film has started on a lukewarm note in Mumbai with a very little amount of shows getting “Almost full” or “Houseful”. The reason for that might again be a large number of shows and screens allotted to the film. Overall occupancies are 25-35%.

Delhi-NCR

Bharat is much better in Delhi-NCR where the film has many Houseful and Filling Fast shows. The overall occupancies are also much better.

Bengaluru

The film has started decently with 25-30% average occupancies. There are some “Oranges” and “Greys” as well.

Hyderabad

There are at least 40% of Housefull and Filling Fast shows in Hyderabad even today. Overall occupancies are near 50%. The city is likely to have another very good day.

Ahmedabad

The Salman-Katrina starrer has started on a fair note today. The occupancies are 20-25% on an average and there are very few shows which are filling fast.

Chandigarh

City beautiful has also started on an average note with less than 10% shows Filling Fast or Houseful. The overall occupancies are somewhere in the 25-35% range.

Chennai

Chennai is doing fair with 25-30% occupancies. There are around 20-25% shows going Houseful or Filling Fast.

Pune

There are far and rare shows in Pune which are getting great response. The overall occupancies are 40-45%.

Overall, Bharat is all set for another good to a very good day at the Box Office.

Stay Tuned for regular updates.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!