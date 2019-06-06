Shah Rukh Khan In Rajkumar Hirani’s Next? An Emotion-Filled Romantic Drama!

The mystery behind Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie has been gaining heat since months now. From Saare Jahan Se Achcha to Don 3 and a film with Farah Khan, there have been a lot of rumours about his next. But, the latest one is the most interesting of them all – a love story with Rajkumar Hirani.

Yes, according to a report published in Mid-day, there has been news surfacing on the internet about Rajkumar Hirani penning a love story for Shah Rukh Khan. We all know since how long Hirani and his writer Abhijat Joshi have been working to crack the idea for Munnabhai 3. Amidst all this, news of Rajkumar Hirani doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan just doesn’t fit the block.

The source close to Mid-Day reveals, “People have been waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next project after Zero. Shah Rukh and Hirani have been meeting for a few months to discuss this. It’s almost finalised. Hirani will float his own banner and will not [work] with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as has been the norm. It’s a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through; it’s right up SRK’s alley.”

Shah Rukh recently tweeted a photo collage of himself, Karan and Chopra and captioned it: “Dreamers are good. But if those dreams are not given a direction they mean nothing. These two fulfilled every dream I had, over and above every dream, they had for themselves. Adi and Karan.” The 53-year-old actor said that he shared this with the world is because the two filmmakers are holding importance in his life.

