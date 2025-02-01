Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji were born to filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actress Tanuja. Tanuja is best known for her roles in movies like Chand aur Suraj, Memdidi, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, and more. When the children were quite young, the parents had separated and Tanuja worked tirelessly to support her daughters as a single working mother.

However, in a recent interview, Tanishaa shared that she wished her mother had not been a working woman, emphasizing that women should stay home to raise their children. In the interview, she opened up about her childhood, describing the emotional challenges of growing up with a working mother.

“No one else can give a child what they need like a mother can,” says Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa and Kajol’s mother, Tanuja, was a successful actress who had to take on multiple shifts to support her family, particularly after separating from her husband, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. Reflecting on her upbringing, Tanishaa expressed her belief that a child’s early years are crucial and should be spent with their mother. Speaking to Hautterfly, Tanishaa recalled, “I would never meet my mother, but I would still sleep in her room to feel closer to her”.

The actress strongly believes that a mother plays an irreplaceable role in a child’s upbringing. “No one else can give a child what they really need,” except the mother she stated, adding that women should dedicate at least five years to their children before considering a career.

She also admitted that her own childhood experiences left her feeling emotionally attached to her mother. “I am very clingy with my mom. It is because of the feeling of being left, so whenever I had her around me, I wouldn’t leave her alone. I still cling to my mummy.” Tanishaa acknowledged that her mother did her best despite the circumstances. She credited her grandmother and great-grandmother for stepping in to raise her and Kajol when Tanuja was away at work. However, she maintained her stance that no one can replace a mother’s presence in a child’s life.

