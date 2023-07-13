Kajol is one of the most brutally honest actresses in Bollywood, who never shies away from expressing her views on anything and everything. She was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and received praise from fans and critics for her performance. She is busy promoting ‘Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ and not leaving any stones unturned with her fashionable appearance. However, the actress is getting trolled on social media for her latest style affair as netizens are trolling her for a bizarre reason. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn, and the couple shares two beautiful kids together named Nysa and Yug. While Nysa is often spotted chilling with her friends on social media, she has already become a popular name on Instagram.

Now talking about Kajol’s latest appearance in the city, the actress wore a printed skirt and paired it with a white shirt. As usual, she looked effortlessly pretty in her chic attire and accessorised the look with a smartwatch and fancy neckpiece.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared a video of the actress where she stumbles a little wearing high heels.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to Kajol’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Girne ke liye hi peda hote yeah celebrity confidence na ho toh mat pahno bakvash dikhava”

Another user commented, “Aisa bhi kyu hills 👡 pehna ki sambhal bhi na sako 🤔😏”

A third user commented, “She must be wearing Ross leather pants inside🤣😂”

A fourth commented, “Itni mahangi aur unchi unchi sandal pahan Leti Ho jab chal Nahin paati ho to fayda hi kya”

What do you think about netizens trolling Kajol for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

