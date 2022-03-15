A lot of stars seem to be eager to banish the post-pandemic gloom by treating themselves to lavish home purchases. And now, Kajol has also been bitten by the real estate bug too. What has caught her discerning eye is Ananya, a swanky property by Lotus Developers in Juhu.

The Devgn family has been expanding its real-estate portfolio steadily because sometime back, Ajay Devgn was in the news as well for buying a bungalow close to his old abode.

Reports now say that Kajol has splurged on not one but two plush flats on the 10th floor of Ananya for about Rs.12 crore.

The total carpet area comes up to around 2000 square ft. and the actor is expected to rent the homes out. Even though many stars prefer to reside in sprawling bungalows, they can’t resist the allure of high-rise properties if you go by the examples of Kajol and even Amitabh Bachchan who also bought a penthouse not too long ago.

