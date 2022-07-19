After making her digital debut in 2021 with the trilingual streaming film ‘Tirbhanga’, Bollywood actress Kajol is set to make her foray into long-format content with her upcoming web series.

Advertisement

Sharing her excitement, Kajol said in a statement: “Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

Advertisement

The yet-to-be-titled series, a drama, will see the actress in an all-new avatar. Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn has earlier explored the digital medium in the capacity of both the producer (‘The Great Indian Murder’) and an actor (‘Rudra’). Both the series premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Taking a cue, the actress will be soon making her series debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star shared that “We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family.”

Previously, Bollywood actors Kajol and Bobby Deol celebrated the success of their cult film ‘Gupt’ which completes 25 years. Kajol recalls playing a ‘badass woman’ in the film.

The actors turned up along with the filmmaker Rajiv Rai at a special screening organised by Radio Nasha.

On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the film, Kajol said: “Gupt will always be a special film for me. For the first time, I didn’t have to play a kind, sweet girl. My character Isha was a badass woman. She could do anything wrong and get away with it. Also, who doesn’t enjoys playing a killer? It was delightful to meet Bobby and the cast.”

Bobby said that “Gupt is an institution in itself. Rajiv bhai’s vision even at that point of time was so huge, so grand, that we were all amazed by his techniques and finesse. Ashok Mehta, the cinematographer, his talent and Rajiv bhai’s exemplary vision made an invincible duo. We didn’t anticipate the massive success of Gupt. I mean, I am standing here even after 25 years, it is a great feeling. Tonight we re-lived the 90s panache!”

Must Read: Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant? Netizens Question As They Spot Her With Abhishek Bachchan, “Pregnancy Itni Kya Chupani?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram