Bollywood news makes the headlines every hour of every day – but unfortunately, not all of it is true. While some of these reports are fact-based, a few are just rumours with no concrete source or backing. Today, we are bringing you one such absurd rumour. Wondering what? Well, it has to do with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

Are you scratching your head and wondering what’s cooking between then? Well, as per a tweet, Ajay is all set to direct SRK & Kajol. Read on to know which genre movie it will be, what netizens think of it and why this it’s something no one is believing.

A Twitter user by the name Rahul Agarwal (@Saurabh24868179) took to the micro-blogging site and posted a rather shocking and LOL-worthy news piece. The said tweet read “#BIGBREAKINGNEWS Ajay devgan Direct SRK×kajol in romantic movie. Announcement soon.🥵 Are u excited?” WHAT!!!

Well, we don’t know about you but we haven’t heard of any such news or project in development. In fact, while this rumour of Ajay Devgn directing Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic film is leaving us chuckling, some Twitteratis took to the comments and shared what they think of it too. Straight up calling it false, one user wrote “Kuchi v” while another added “Bed seen ho to maza hi aa jayega” Another even commented, “April month nhi hai re baba 😭” Others even noted, “10000000000% fake news,” “Too good to be true…” and more.

Can you imagine Ajay Devgn directing his wife to romance another actor?! Eww… we can’t.

One user even pointed out Shah Rukh Khan stating that he isn’t keen on doing films, writing, “Khan Sahab ne khud bola tha ki woh ab romantic movie nhi karenge.” For those who don’t know, during an Instagram live session in June, SRK said he feels “too old to do romantic films now.” Stating that he feels “awkward at times” to romance actresses who are “way younger” than him, the Badshah of Bollywood has said, “I think I am too old to do romantic films now. It is awkward at times. I remember, many years ago, I was working in a film and the lady opposite me was way younger than me. It was awkward to do a romantic scene with her. I was a little shy. But then you are an actor. I have to imagine that I am her age.”

Let us know what you think of Ajay Devgn directing Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic film in the comments below.

