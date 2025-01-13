Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, a cinematic milestone in Bollywood, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film marked the sensational debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, transforming them into overnight stars. Known for its captivating story, chart-topping music, and groundbreaking visuals, the film redefined Bollywood romances at the turn of the millennium.

In a recent interview, Rakesh Roshan reflected on the film’s journey, revealing the challenges of casting fresh faces for this ambitious project. While Hrithik’s inclusion was planned, Ameesha Patel’s casting was a last-minute surprise. Despite the tight timeline, Ameesha delivered a stellar performance, winning hearts with her portrayal of Sonia Saxena.

Ameesha Patel did not look like a debutant to Rakesh Roshan for her great performance

In an interview with India Today Digital, Rakesh Roshan revealed many details from the making of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. “I realized it required fresh faces—both the leads had to be newcomers,” Roshan speaking about the movie.

Rakesh Roshan was confident in his son’s ability to play the lead actor, “We worked closely together, and since I knew his potential and he understood my expectations, it wasn’t difficult to bring it all together.”

However, finding the female lead opposite her was hard for the makers as Ameesha Patel was cast three days before the shooting began. “As for Ameesha Patel, we cast her just three days before shooting began.” While she was a debutant and an industry outsider, Patel’s work had surprised Rakesh. “She was a complete outsider to the film industry but delivered an impressive performance. It never felt like Hrithik and Ameesha were debutants—they performed confidently and looked more like veterans,” the director revealed.

Today, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai is celebrated not just for its commercial success but also for its heartfelt performances. The movie was made in 2000 on a production budget of ₹10 Crores and had a worldwide gross of ₹80 crores. Despite featuring two debutants, the film was the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, only behind Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s Mohabbatein.

