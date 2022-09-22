This is undoubtedly an interesting new collaboration with the great star cast and with a shared goal of producing high-quality entertainment that is both original and contemporary. Kahani Rubberband Ki directed by Sarika Sanjot will be one of the most hilarious dramas produced by Moon House productions.

The proud debut Director, Sarika Sanjot shares, “I am impressed with the performances of all the characters and I am excited to bring this story to audiences. I am sure that this film will win millions of hearts and will be the biggest entertainer.”

Pratik Gandhi will be seen portraying the lead part in the film as well as a comic after giving an astounding performance in Scam 1992. Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor are portraying a charming love story-centered pair. The story centers on a rubberband, as the name would imply, and has several comedic twists.

Director Sarika Sanjot said, “Kahani Rubberband Ki is my debut film as a director. I want to give our audience a bigger dose of entertainment with a larger-than-life experience. The film shall roll out in cinemas on 14th October and it will be something that the Indian audiences have never experienced a comedy before, and we are truly excited about it.”

Experienced and multitalented actors like Aruna Irani, Gaurav Gera, Kanwarjit Paintal, Hemang Dave, Amit Singh Thakur, Meenakshi Seti, Shyamlal, and Katyayani Sharma are just a few of the talented actors who appear in the film. There will also be a cameo from Romil Chaudhary.

Produced by Moon House Production, Meet Bros feat. Altamash Faridi’s music, Faroukh Mistry’s photography, and Sarika Sanjot’s dialogue, script, and screenplay give the movie elegance and glitz.

The beautiful voices of well-known artists Kunal Ganjawala, Hargun Kaur, and Geet Sagar can be heard on the moving song tracks in the film. The movie is slated to premiere on October 14th. Be prepared for laughs like never before as you watch the funny drama!

