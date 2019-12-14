Kabir Singh’s Preeti AKA Kiara Advani FINALLY Speaks Up On Misogyny Controversy!

Kabir Singh turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the box office, surpassing all expectations. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead and has been in controversy for a long time now over its ‘misogynistic’ approach. While Shahid has multiple times opened about it, the silent Preeti is now breaking her silence too.

Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti in the movie, and the netizens slammed her for not taking a stand against the movies’ approach towards women. While asked about it all during the promotions of Good Newwz, Kiara in a conversation with Hindustan Times said, “I think everybody is entitled to an opinion and it’s fair, too. There was a section of the audience that was deeply disturbed by certain scenes in the film or certain characterisation aspects. If I had to give my views, it’s conflicting because on one hand, I have my personal viewpoint but as an actor, I can’t judge the character that I’m playing. As an artiste, I need to believe in the character’s thought and what she’s doing.”

Furthermore, the actress went onto confess that she doesn’t agree with her character on a personal level. “For me, it was a challenging part that, I feel, was beautifully connected with the love story. I may not agree to what is happening or how she’s reacting to it, but it’s just a part and I’m not playing myself. Personally I may not agree with certain scenes and they make me comfortable. But those things were there to also make you feel uncomfortable as his character (Kabir Singh) was flawed. I didn’t look at him like a hero”.

Well, Preeti AKA Kiara Advani has finally put forth her stance and we think it’s legit. What is your view on it? Share with us in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!