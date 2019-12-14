National heartthrob and Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda has kickstarted the promotions of his much anticipated World Famous Lover in style. Post unveiling the first poster from the film on Friday, the Arjun Reddy star shared a brand new poster yesterday evening.

The new poster that we are talking about has Vijay with the gorgeous Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite. Vijay yesterday took to his Twitter account to share the poster along with the caption that read: “Gautham, Iza, Paris This Valentine’s Day – World Famous Lover.”

Gautham, Iza, Paris ❤

This Valentine's Day – World Famous Lover. pic.twitter.com/c6qC4bBv3N — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 13, 2019

World Famous Lover has four different love stories and each story has Vijay romancing different actresses.

Talking about the new poster, one gets to see Vijay and Izabelle very much in love as they can be seen with all smiles.

The story of Vijay with Izabelle has been shot in Paris. And it has Izabelle as Vijay’s French girlfriend.

The first poster which was unveiled on Friday had Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh as a married couple.

Apart from Vijay, Izabelle, and Aishwarya, World Famous Lover also has Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna in lead roles.

World Famous Lover is Valentine’s release that will hit big screens on 14th February.

The romantic drama is been helmed by filmmaker Kranthi Madhav, and it is has been bankrolled under Creative Commercial Production house.

The music for the film is been composed by music director Gopi Sundar.

