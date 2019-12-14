Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Positive Word Of Mouth Doing The Talks!

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji starrer has off to good start at the ticket windows and expectedly from hereon, the positive word of mouth will play a huge role in sailing the movie through. Speaking about the advance ticket sale, Mardaani 2 is slowly picking up the pace after a dull first day.

Let’s go through the advance bookings of Mardaani 2 across the major centers of the country:

Mumbai

After staying all green (absence of rapidly filling shows) yesterday, Mardaani 2 has picked up today in advance ticket sales. As of now, 5-10% shows are filling fast and on-spot booking too will play a major role.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region is performing better than Mumbai as here around 10-12% shows are showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sales.

Bengaluru

In limited available screening, Bengaluru is showing around 10% shows filling at a quick pace. Expected to pick up during the evening and night shows.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the best performing circuit with around 20% shows are showing full to almost full occupancy in the advance ticket sale.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is dull with just around 2-4% shows are filling at a quick pace.

Kolkata is decent with 12-15% shows filling fast. The occupancy is good for the night shows.

In Chennai too, around 10-15% shows are showing full to almost full occupancy in advance bookings.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!