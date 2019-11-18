Good Newwz Trailer hit the internet today and is leaving everyone entertained with its refreshing comedy. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have come together to make the people laugh out hard before wrapping up the year and looking at the trailer, we can say they’ll be successful in their motive.

Ever since the trailer has hit the web world, the fans of the four stars are going gaga over it. But apart from the appreciative tweets, there are also memes floating around which will make you even more excited for the film. Have a look-

Good Newwz Trailer Results In Meme Fest On Twitter, Here Are The Most Hilarious Ones
Good Newwz is based on a major sperm goof-up between two couples with the same last name “Batra”. As the sperms of our lead male characters played by Akshay Kumar & Diljit Dosanjh get replaced, the comedy of errors builds up.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar and the Good Newwz team released the posters of the film. Sharing one of the posters, Akshay took to social media and wrote a hilarious caption: “Squeezing in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming your way.”

Akshay also shared that “goof-ups are bound to multiply” with the movie.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is expected to continue the winning strike of Akshay Kumar.

