Did You Know? Tom Hanks Was Supposed To Play A Important Role In FRIENDS

Friends starring Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matt Le Blanc has been always a huge deal. Even now, people are head over heels in love with the characters showed in this sitcom. The show often introduced famous stars as supporting characters and did you know Tom Hanks could be one of them.

Yes, you read that right! This might come as a shock to you but Tom Hanks was offered the role of Sandy. For those of you who don’t remember who that was, let us tell you Sandy was Emma’s nanny hired by Ross and Rachel. While Rachel was quite fond of the nanny, Ross was quite sceptical about having a male nanny and eventually asked Rachel to tell him to leave.

Tom Hanks was offered the part before it went to Freddie Prinze Jr. Interestingly, he was the very person who revealed this shocking trivia. Prinze told Entertainment Weekly, “I wasn’t even supposed to be Sandy, that was originally offered to Tom Hanks but he wasn’t gonna make it back from his film on time so I got it.”

“My agent called me and said, ‘Do you want to be on Friends? and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do an episode of Friends. That’ll be great.’ He said, ‘Yeah, it shoots tomorrow.’ and I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yes, tomorrow so I’ll send you the script.’” and that is how Freddie bagged the role.

Well, if one is to imagine, we think Tom Hanks would have been a perfect fit for the role. But having said that, seeing Freddie Prinze as a charming nanny to Emma was an absolute treat.

