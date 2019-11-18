Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. John Abraham. Though John is essaying a madcap role in his upcoming Pagalpanti but he has been an inspiration to many.

#MondayMotivation: John Abraham Talks About Second Chances In Life
#MondayMotivation: John Abraham Talks About Second Chances In Life

This dialogue from Shootout At Wadala is all about grabbing the ‘second chances’ in life. John portrayed the role of Mumbai’s don Manya Surve in the film.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here