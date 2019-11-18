Kriti Kharbanda No More A Part Of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre?

Kriti Kharbanda, who debut into Bollywood with Raaz: Reboot, is having a busy year. The actress was a part of the successfully running Housefull 4 and is now busy promoting her upcoming film Pagalpanti starring John Abraham. Kriti was supposed to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre as well but it looks like the actress had to part ways from the project.

Yes, you read that right. According to reports in Time Of India, Kriti was pulled out of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan starrer film because of her impending tantrums. The report suggested that Kriti tantrums’ coupled with her team’s mismanagement of her dates compelled the makers to remove Kriti from the project.

It is said that the inability to provide finalize dates from Kriti’s side became a huge issue for the makers and it was the very reason why the makers decided on her departure from the film. The report further informed that the makers’ even tried to make some attempts to change the schedule as per her demands but nothing worked out.

The report also said that there was also a confrontation between the ‘Chehre’ director Rumi Jafry and the actress regarding the same but when things still didn’t work out, the makers decided to go ahead with the film without Kriti’s involvement. The makers are now looking for a replacement for Kriti in the film.

While no final name has been announced by the team so far, it is said that the new actress will shoot for all the scene that Kriti had shot during the first schedule of the movie.

A courtroom drama, ‘Chehre’ is slated for a April 2020 release. The film will see Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer while Emraan will essay the role of a business tycoon. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

