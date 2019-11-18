Bollywood Music Project 5.0: B Praak, Amit Trivedi, Divine & 50 More Artists To Entertain Audience

The fifth edition of Bollywood Music Project is about to launch next month, and fans will get to watch over 50 artistes in action, including Divine, B Praak and Amit Trivedi in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

National Award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi will headline day one of the two-day music festival in Delhi-NCR, while Vishal Bhardwaj has headlines the first day of the two-day gala in Mumbai.

Excited about the performance, Amit, who is known for composing hit tracks like “Zinda” and “Sham” said: “In India, music festivals are becoming an important part of the music culture and it’s great to see how Bollywood Music Project has created a community of music lovers that lives and breathes Bollywood. It’s great to be back at the festival.”

Bollywood Music Project 5.0 will take place on December 14 and 15 at Leisure Valley, Gurgoan, and on December 20 and 21 in Mumbai at Jio Garden.

The phase 1 lineup also includes Divya Kumar, Neha Bhasin, Akriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, Milind Gaba, Lisa Mishra, and Meghna Mishra among other artistes.

