TV Presenter and actor Aparshakti Khurana who is known for his performances in Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Lukka Chuppi turned 32 today. The actor was left overwhelmed by a special birthday message by his elder brother and Bala star Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Vicky Donor actor took on Instagram today morning to wish his younger brother a happy birthday with an adorable throwback picture from Aparshakti’s childhood.

Along with the picture, Aysuhmann had a sweet message for his brother that read: “Happy bday @aparshakti_khurana. 🤗💛👏You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani) 🤓”

The Stree actor revealed his birthday plans and it is a busy day for him with a little bit of celebration with one of the important people in his life.

“I believe that birthdays should be spent doing what you love and I love working. My wife Aakriti will be coming to Ludhiana on the shoot location, so that makes my birthday perfect. I will be doing what I love and being with people who I love. I cannot ask for more,” the Luka Chuppi actor said.

On the professional front, Aparshakti who was last seen in a full-fledged role in Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabriya Jodi will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati, Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aryaan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

The romantic comedy film is slated to hit big screens on 6th December.

Apart from Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Aparshakti also has a big film in his kitty in the form of Remo D’Souza’s directorial Street Dancer 3D.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance-oriented film which has Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead along with Prabhudeva, Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

The film is been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Remo under their production companies T-Series and Remo D’souza Entertainment.

The film is slated to release on 20th January next year.

