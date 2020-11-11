Actress Juhi Chawla took to Twitter to call out Airport authorities of India on Wednesday after being stranded along with many other passengers at the health clearance queue for more than two hours upon her return from Dubai last night. Read the article to know more.

The actress, who is also the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders was in Dubai for the IPL.

Juhi Chawla uploaded a small video from the airport on Twitter wrote, “Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance … all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. … flight after flight after flight …..Pathetic, shameful state ..!! @AAI_Official”.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla is very active on social media and keeps on posting to make people aware of the environment. On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the actress planted 500 trees on his behalf for the Cauvery Calling project she supports. What started as a movement sometime last year & soon forgotten by the many public faces who promoted it, Juhi silently has been working towards to achieve the idea of revitalizing the Indian rivers, our country’s lifelines and transform the lives of millions.

Spreading the word about Environment awareness, Juhi Chawla wrote a sweet message for Shah Rukh Khan, she tweeted, ‘I plant 500 trees for Shah Rukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling

From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ….dotted with much laughter and some tears, it’s been a long, colourful & eventful journey, Happy Birthday Shahrukh!’

What are your views on Juhi Chawla’s post dedicated to airport authorities? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

