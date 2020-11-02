Juhi Chawla Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday By Planting 500 Trees

When you think of Shahrukh Khan who’s romanced some of the top actresses across the last three decades, Juhi Chawla still remains one of the top with the chemistry they shared on screen & their friendship off screen.

On his birthday today, environmentalist Juhi Chawla plants 500 trees on his behalf for the Cauvery Calling project she supports. What started as a movement sometime last year & soon forgotten by the many public faces who promoted it, Juhi silently has been working towards to achieve the idea of revitalizing the Indian rivers, our country’s lifelines and transform the lives of millions.

A woman of more actions than words, Juhi has been relentlessly promoting the cause & often plants trees on the birthdays of her family, friends & her peers from the industry as a token of love.

Juhi wrote a sweet message for Shah Rukh Khan, she tweeted, ‘I plant 500 trees for ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling

From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ….dotted with much laughter and some tears , it’s been a long, colourful & eventful journey 🙏😇🌟🌸😅🤪 Happy Birthday Shahrukh!’

From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ….dotted with much laughter and some tears, it’s been a long, colourful & eventful journey 🙏😇🌟🌸😅🤪 Happy Birthday @iamsrk@ishafoundation — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2020

