Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for tracks such as ‘Kya Baat Hai’ from the Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘Jugnu’ with Badshah, is all set to sing in live concerts across in Kolkata, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Goa.

The singer shot to fame after she lent her voice to the title track of Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The song featured on Deepika Padukone. Talking about her musical tour, Nikhita said: “Performing live gives me an adrenaline rush, and I am really looking forward to being on the road this January.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer added that the past couple of years had been quite fulfilling for her, and now she is looking ahead to more successful projects. Nikhita Gandhi also shared her excitement and hopes for her live performances.

“The last two years have been really great professsionally and I feel blessed to yet again have chartbusters like ‘Kya Baat Hai’ and ‘Jugnu’. I can’t wait to perform them along with my other hits this season — first stop, My home town Kolkata,” added Nikhita Gandhi.

On the work front, Nikhita Gandhi has collaborated with singers such as Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Harrdy Sandhu.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Ex-GF Somy Ali Recalls Getting Allegedly Beaten Up By The Actor: “Had It Worst In Terms Of Verbal, S*xual & Physical Abuse”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News