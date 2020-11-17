Slowly and steadily Bollywood industry is gaining pace and has started shooting for several projects. Almost all the projects which were stopped or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic has resumed. Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has started shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta.

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared the film’s clapboard.

“Every elders blessing ….for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo …the journey begins today…with your blessings….” Karan wrote. Well, it is always so exciting to see Anil Kapoor on the silver screen. The actor does not seem to age at all.

Anil Kapoor re-shared the picture and wrote that nothing matches the first day of shooting. Well, we cannot agree more. Getting back to after an 8-month long hiatus really sounds exciting.

“Nothing matches the happiness, nervousness & excitement like the first day of shoot!!! #JugJuggJeeyo We are ready! #firstshot,” Anil wrote.

The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. Other details related to the films are still under wraps. Well, we also saw famous YouTuber Prajakta Koli posing with the actors, which means she may be a part of the movie too.

