Johnny Lever is one of the most renowned names in Bollywood, delivering impeccable performances with his comedy timing. The actor has many movies on his list that have made him a household name. As he was last seen in Cirkus and will be seen ahead in a comedy web series, Pop Kaun, the actor has recently shared his views on the Bollywood of today’s generation.

Pop Kaun will be streaming on Disney+ Hostar, which will feature many big names from the same genre. While the actor started his career in the 80s, his characters in movies like Baazigar, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Masti, Raja Hindustani, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and many others have made his mark. Read on to find out what the actor has to say about the things he missed most recently.

As reported by The Indian Express, Johnny Lever misses “the writing”, adding that writing in the current era is poor, which puts too much “burden on artistes”. The comedian later adds, “Earlier it used to be a situational comedy. It used to be that people would look forward to the comic character coming and say, ‘dekh abhi mazaa aayega‘, and it used to be funny.”

While referring to today’s movie as ‘fast food’, Johnny Lever says earlier it was like a ‘thali’ which “consists of everything- drama, comedy, like dal, rice, and vegetables and people would look forward to it. Today it is like you pick food at takeout and you’re done — main chicken loonga, rice loonga, ho gaya”

Johnny Lever’s last outing in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus bombed at the Box Office as it was thrashed by the critics. On reflecting upon the failure of the film, the actor said, “In Cirkus, humne jo kaam ki, humaare part ki taarif huiee. There could have been some mistakes in the film in totality that people didn’t like because of which the film didn’t work. What can one do about that? But one thing I know for sure that people look forward to comedy, people expect it from us all the time.”

