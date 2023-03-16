Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in the Bollywood film ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, has been attacked in a gym in the US.

A video doing the rounds on social media, shows the accused asking for water from people around while Aman Dhaliwal is at knife point. Moments later, the actor finds the right moment, turns around and pins the accused to the ground. Others come running and do not let him escape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to media reports, the incident took place when Aman Dhaliwal was exercising in the gym. The accused held a knife and threatened others.

Dhaliwal, who is currently hospitalised, has sustained injuries and scars on his torso, according to a report.

Famous actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films, has been fatally attacked in America. The attack took place when he was exercising in the gym.

An assailant entered the gym armed with a knife and launched an attack. pic.twitter.com/4CgtTYJB3y — Parmeet Bidowali (@ParmeetBidowali) March 16, 2023

According to reports, after the incident, the police were called and the accused was handed over to them. The incident of the attack on Jodhaa Akbar star Aman Dhaliwal took place in the morning at Planet Fitness gym located at 3685 Grand Oaks in the US.

Must Read: Bheed: Trailer Of Anubhav Sinha’s Film Pulled Down From YouTube Amid Backlash, Furious Netizens React “Mother Of Democracy… To Murder Of Democracy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News