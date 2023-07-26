Grammy-nominated hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari took the stage by fire after performing the title track of ‘Jawan’ in a concert in New York.

Rajakumari sang a few lines from the song which is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, and took the fans by surprise at a live concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The track was used during the prevue of ‘Jawan’ and to introduce ‘Pathaan’ star’s character to the audiences.

A fan account of SRK called ‘teamsrkpurna’ took to Instagram, where a video of Rajakumari was shared.

She sang a few lines as the crowd cheered and clapped for her. Dressed in bubble gum pink, Rajakumari surprised her fans with the impromptu performance.

On the ‘Jawan’ front, a new poster from the film was launched. It features star Vijay Sethupathi, whose character was described as the “Dealer of Death”.

The poster features two images of Vijay, one in a close-up shot showing Vijay donning a pair of sunglasses. The other picture has Vijay standing wearing a jacket in a long shot. The new poster showcases his portrayal of a fearsome and commanding villain, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The recently released action-packed video asset of the film had already set high standards, tantalising fans with a glimpse of the dynamic Vijay Sethupathi.

The action-packed ‘prevue’, which was unveiled earlier this month, has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

‘Jawan’ also stars a powerful line-up of Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Allegedly Rejected ‘LOC: Kargil’ After He Was Asked To Charge Zero Rupee As His Salary By Producer JP Dutta

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News