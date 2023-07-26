Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is making noise for all the right reasons. Be it prevue or posters, the film is enjoying massive positive buzz around it, and all are eagerly waiting for songs to come out, composed by none other than Anirudh! While the exact date has not been disclosed yet, the latest we hear about the album’s first song is its huge budget. Keep reading to know more!

SRK has been associated with quite expensive films in the past few years. Even his Pathaan, which gave him a historical comeback, was reportedly made at a staggering budget of 250 crores. Even his upcoming actioner with Atlee is mounted on a huge scale, but the exact amount is not known. However, the cost of its first song is out and below is all you need to know.

As far as one knows, Jawan’s first song is reportedly coming out during the first week of August, and it’s titled ‘Zinda Banda’. It has been shot on a huge scale, and over 1000 dancers are featured in it along with Shah Rukh Khan. Composed by Anirudh, the song is written by Irshad Kamil. Considering the grandeur and no limits on expenses, the song has now become the second most expensive Indian song ever.

As per Box Office Worldwide’s report, Jawan’s Zinda Banda is made with a budget of 15 crores. If it’s true, then it’s the second costliest Indian song as 2.0’s Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive holds the first spot with a budget of 20 crores. It is also learnt that even Shankar’s Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, will feature songs costing 15 crores each.

