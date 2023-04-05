Bollywood star Disha Patani is one of the most popular known personalities in India. While the actress keeps us in awe with her screen presence in films, her pleasant personality makes her more likable among fans and contemporary. This time around, famous American singer Jason Derulo too was left mesmerized by her aura.

Jason who was recently in Mumbai mingled and interacted with Disha Patani when they met for a friendly match of basket ball. Taking to social media, the actress shared a glimpse of their meet and fans clearly couldn’t have enough of them in single frame. Disha and Jason apparently met for a basketball game, where she even showed off her skills at the court as she shot a hoop with her back turned away from the camera.

Talking about the same, Jason Derulo shared his experience in a recent interview saying, “We met at the gym through a friend. Disha is a really sweet girl. I think Indians are very kind-hearted,” says the singer, who enjoyed a game of basketball with the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Project K, Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Surya.

