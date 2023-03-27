Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared another health update on his recovery after he injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Project K’.

Amitabh, who religiously has a meet-and-greet with his fans outside his home on Sundays, took to his blog to share the update.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “The injuries heal slowly and today hope the effort is enough to climb the board and wave to the well-wishers at the GATE… being away from them that have such sincerity with them is not approved in any manner… the life and the breath of the well-wisher is supreme… they live so I live.”

It was earlier in March, when Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury during the shoot of ‘Project K’, in Hyderabad.

Amitabh Bachchan shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident the film shoot was postponed.

‘Project K’ is a science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

