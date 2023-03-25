Disha Patani is one of the fittest Gen-Z actresses we have in Bollywood. The actress is often seen sharing pictures and videos from her workout sessions with her fans on Instagram.

She recently shared a video where she is seen hanging out with Swalala singer Jason Derulo. Disha is also seen acing blind basketball dunks in the video.

In the video, Disha Patani is seen attempting to throw the basketball in the basket without even looking and jumping with joy after succeeding. The actress is seen donning a black top and matching short skirt. Disha Patani completed her overall look with sneakers. Jason, on the other hand, wore a black vest and camo printed shorts.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Apart from the video, Disha Patani also shared a few pictures where she is seen interacting with Jason and posing for a selfie. She also posted images of coffee, food, and a bunny wearing a duck scarf.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

